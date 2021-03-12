Singaporean youth detained for planning knife attack on Jews

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam (at the head of the table) meeting Jewish and Muslim religious leaders at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue on March 10. PHOTO: MHA

A 20-year-old man who had planned to use a knife to attack and kill Jews leaving a synagogue and to take up arms abroad has been detained under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Amirull Ali, who was a full-time national serviceman in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) when he was arrested in February, had planned to target three Jewish men after their Saturday congregational prayers at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue in Waterloo Street.

The Internal Security Department (ISD) said on Wednesday that Amirull, who was enraged by the Israel-Palestine conflict, had targeted the men on the assumption that they would have done national service in Israel and hence had carried out alleged atrocities against the Palestinians.

But he shelved his attack plans twice, as he was concerned he would not attain martyrdom should he be arrested and sentenced to death after the attack.

Instead, he made plans to travel to Gaza to join the military wing of the territory's ruling faction Hamas in its fight against Israel.

This is the second case of a thwarted terror attack on a place of worship in recent months.

Last December, a 16-year-old self-radicalised Singaporean student who had planned to attack two mosques in Sembawang and Woodlands and kill Muslims there was detained under the ISA.

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday that a large part of the Jewish community here are Singapore citizens and would have served national service here.

Mr Shanmugam added that Amirull was detained not because he sympathised with the Palestinian cause but because he wanted to kill innocent people here to show his support for the Palestinians.

This would have severely impacted religious harmony here.

Speaking during a visit by Muslim leaders to the synagogue, the minister said: "It's perfectly okay to support the Palestinian cause, but it's not okay to go around killing people.

"If he had succeeded in his plans, the consequences for us would be very serious. It will go beyond the loss of the three lives or however many he managed to kill. It would probably incite a greater animosity, distrust, between different races and religions in Singapore."

The Straits Times