Singaporeans aged 12 to 39 can book vaccination appointments from today

Singaporeans aged 12 to 39 can book their vaccination appointments from today (June 11), as the Republic continues to extend its national vaccination programme.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 infection should also receive a single dose of vaccine as there is evidence that a single dose would further boost their immunity against Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Singapore citizens in the 12-to-39 age group will have a two-week priority window to book their appointments, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Thursday.

"This is a big group of about 1.5 million people who have yet to be vaccinated, so Singapore citizens aged 12 to 39 who have yet to be invited will get a two-week priority window to book your vaccination," said Mr Ong at a press conference by a multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had announced in his national address on May 31 that vaccination for those aged 39 and below will commence from mid-June and that the national vaccination programme will be opened to the rest of the eligible population after a two-week priority period.

This decision was made after Singapore received further confirmation of faster vaccine deliveries over the next two months and can further boost its vaccination programme given the latest supply schedule.

Mr Ong said Singapore's vaccination exercise is progressing well, with more than 4.4 million doses administered till Wednesday.

The Straits Times