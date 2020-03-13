Singaporeans face travel restrictions

Ms Roopali Pai beat the latest travel advisory from India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by a whisker.

The Singaporean, who runs an events and media sales company, boarded a flight to Mumbai from Changi Airport yesterday morning.

If she had bought a ticket for a day later, she would not have been able to enter India.

The country on Wednesday announced a bar on the entry of foreigners following the spread of the coronavirus there. It came into effect from today.

"I had no choice but to go," Ms Pai told tabla!.

"My mother is unwell. This 14-day home quarantine advisory from the Indian government is a good thing. I'll be able to spend quality time with my mother."

Ms Eva Singh, lead event planner at Access Business Group, is another Singaporean who is intent on going to India. "I have an important event to attend in Bengaluru in the first week of April," she said. "I'm healthy and I don't see why I should be denied entry."

The latest Indian government travel advisory specifies that "any foreign national who intends to travel to India for compelling reasons may contact the nearest Indian Mission". Ms Singh plans to press her case.

A spokesperson at the Indian High Commission in Singapore said it is still awaiting guidelines on this issue. "Maybe foreigners who have to attend weddings or other important events will be allowed in," she said.

Singaporeans who flew to India this week said there is no panic in the country.

Former national cricket team captain Chetan Suryawanshi, who has business interests in India and flew to Chennai on an IndiGo flight on Tuesday, said: "At Chennai airport the health workers made me fill two forms and took my temperature. I can move around freely."

Mr Ricky Puran Singh, the owner of the popular dance club Moshi Moshi Bollywood who flew to Mumbai on Tuesday to attend an awards ceremony, said that talk about the coronavirus is only dominant on Indian news channels and social media.

"I saw people enjoying Holi," he said. "There is a restriction on the number of people attending the awards ceremony, but otherwise most restaurants and public places are packed."

However, not many Singaporeans are keen to go to India given the travel restrictions.

"Unless it is really essential, there is no point risking a trip to India," said businessman Manikandan Vadivel, who used to go to Chennai at least twice a month.

"I don't want to be stuck there for two weeks."

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

For more information on the travel guidelines to India, you can call the Indian High Commission at 91729803 or e-mail cons.singapore@mea.gov.in