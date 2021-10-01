Singaporeans socialising and dining out less

As Covid-19 cases continue to climb, people here are more concerned about catching the virus.

Nearly half of the people polled in an online survey of 1,000 respondents have cut back on physical activities, and 73 per cent dine out less often.

All this has come at a cost to many. Mental health has declined since the Covid-19 pandemic began, with 76 per cent of the respondents here feeling sad or depressed, and 65 per cent feeling lonely.

As the pandemic continues, a good number of people polled also say they are willing to put up with trade-offs, such as longer waiting times for hospital treatment.

Nearly half of them - 42 per cent - are willing to wait longer for their turn to receive in-patient non-urgent care at hospitals, if they are full with Covid-19 patients. More than half of them (52 per cent) are willing to do the same for outpatient non-urgent care.

The respondents are also least willing to put up with measures that impact their social life, such as limits on the size of household gatherings and dining in food and beverage (F&B) establishments, according to the survey commissioned by The Straits Times and conducted by market research firm Milieu Insight.

The poll was conducted from Sept 20 to 22, ahead of the latest rounds of measures announced on Sept 24 which kicked in on Monday.

The results are representative of the Singapore population 16 years old and above by age, gender and ethnicity.

In the same survey, more than half of the respondents think the Government has managed the situation well, and are willing to follow the mandatory restrictions.

Compared with a similar survey conducted in August 2020, the proportion of residents who are concerned about the number of new cases here has doubled to 70 per cent.

The proportion of those who fear catching the virus has also grown, from 37 per cent to 72 per cent. These concerns come in the wake of a sharp spike in cases here, with the daily number rising to more than 1,000 over the past week.

From Monday, people are allowed to gather only in groups of two instead of five. Such tightened measures will last a month and will be reviewed in two weeks and adjusted, depending on the community situation.

The Straits Times