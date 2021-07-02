SingPost issues tallest stamps in Singapore's history

A commemorative set of six stamps featuring prominent buildings with skyrise greenery in Singapore was released on Thursday.

At a height of 81.6mm each, the stamps are the tallest ever issued here, Singapore Post said.

The stamps feature six skyrise greenery projects built by public and private developers in the last 10 years.

They are Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Oasia Hotel Downtown, Kampung Admiralty, Jewel Changi Airport, SkyTerrace@Dawson and the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

With the exception of the natural history museum, the developments have all been recipients of the President's Design Award for Design of the Year. The museum was designed by two recipients of the Designer of the Year award.

The six landmarks seamlessly incorporate greenery into their architecture, in line with the Urban Redevelopment Authority's Landscaping for Urban Spaces and High-Rises (Lush) programme.

Introduced in 2009, the Lush programme aims to encourage building developers to incorporate greenery on the exterior and interior spaces of buildings to replace greenery lost from the building sites.

Over the past decade, Lush has enabled the introduction of more than 250ha of greenery in new developments.

The stamps, valued between 30 cents and $1.40, are available at all post offices, philatelic stores and online at shop.singpost.com

Pre-cancelled first-day covers with stamps are also available at $6.30, and presentation packs at $7.35.

The Straits Times