Six GIIS students are IB World Toppers

Six students from GIIS Singapore have been ranked World Toppers (scoring 45/45) and 15 were declared Near Perfect Scorers (44/45) in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme results announced on July 6.

Like in previous years, the school's entire IBDP cohort made an impressive mark by proving their academic mettle.

A total of 78 students out of 157 graduated with above 40 points, and 76.4 per cent of students scored 35 grade points and above.

The GIIS SMART Campus principal expressed her happiness at the outstanding results produced the IBDP students.

"It is an extremely overwhelming moment for all at GIIS, who are witnessing our students bearing the fruits of their years of hard work, dedication and perseverance," said Ms Melissa Maria.

"I would like to thank our educators for putting extra effort into guiding the students to excel. Not to forget the cooperation and trust of parents who have been a strong pillar of support. I wish the students the best for their future endeavours."

GIIS SMART Campus has produced more than 70 Toppers and Near Perfect scorers in IB exams in the last decade.

from Global Indian International School