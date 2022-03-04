Six Singaporeans still in Ukraine, after three more evacuated

Another three Singaporeans have been evacuated from Ukraine, leaving six still in the country, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

He gave this update during the debate on his ministry's budget on Thursday, three days after he told the House that nine Singaporeans remain in Ukraine.

TraceTogether, SafeEntry still play important roles

The TraceTogether and SafeEntry apps still play important roles in Singapore's Covid-19 response and will continue to be used at least until vaccination-differentiated measures are no longer needed, said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary on Thursday.

These technologies enable verification checks for entry into venues or activities where such measures are enforced, which is necessary to protect unvaccinated people, who have a higher risk of developing severe disease, Dr Janil told Parliament.

NSman, 25, dies after collapsing during HPB exercise session

A 25-year-old operationally ready national serviceman (NSman) died on Wednesday evening, after collapsing while participating in a Health Promotion Board's (HPB) Quick HIIT (high-intensity interval training) session.

All HPB Quick HIIT sessions will be suspended until Sunday as investigations are ongoing and safety practices are being reviewed, HPB and the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a statement on Thursday morning.

Birth numbers last year similar to 2020, higher than expected

Singapore's preliminary resident birth numbers at around 34,200 last year are similar to 2020, defying expectations of a bigger fall amid the pandemic, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah on Wednesday.

"While it was 3 per cent lower than in 2019 before Covid-19 struck, the fall was less than we had feared," she said in Parliament.

SMEs partner NTUC to fight workplace bias and harassment

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are partnering the labour union to stamp out gender bias and harassment in the workplace.

A series of memorandums of understanding to be inked this week will give 22 SMEs access to the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) consultants and resources when they set up polices such as proper grievance handling procedures and disciplinary actions.

Navy's frigates to be upgraded with better combat system

The Republic of Singapore Navy's Formidable-class frigates will be upgraded for the next generation of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), which is expected to take shape by 2040.

The mid-life upgrade will be more than an "addition and alteration", said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen in Parliament on Wednesday during the debate on his ministry's budget.