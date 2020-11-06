Smitha first Singaporean lawyer to win Asia restructuring award

WongPartnership's deputy head of restructuring and insolvency, Ms Smitha Menon (right), has become the first Singaporean lawyer to win the International Women's Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation's (IWIRC) Asia Woman of the Year award.

Ms Menon was bestowed the honour during an in-person and virtual event that took place in Hong Kong and Singapore on Oct 20.

The award recognises women in restructuring and insolvency who have "inspired and skilfully led a restructuring team, provided creative solutions and made innovative legal applications, showed exceptional leadership and have made extraordinary contributions to the insolvency and restructuring professions".

Ms Menon was chosen by senior industry representatives including Justice Hima Kohli of the Delhi High Court and Justice Audrey Lim of the Singapore Supreme Court.

As part of the award, the IWIRC gives a donation of US$1,000 to a charity chosen by the winner. Ms Menon donated it to Daughters of Tomorrow, which provides opportunities for women from low-income families in Singapore.

Admitted to the Singapore Bar, Ms Menon graduated from King's College London in 2002. She joined WongPartnership in December 2003.

Her high-profile cases have included acting for Singaporean-Bermudian offshore services provider Miclyn Offshore Express in its restructuring of almost US$500 million in debt and acting for the debtor in the restructuring by SGX Mainboard-listed Hyflux.

The IWIRC described Ms Menon as "a unique combination of humility and charisma" and said she had made "significant contributions" to the organisation in Singapore as well as at a number of international events.

Ms Menon acknowledged the IWIRC's role in her career. "Organisations like IWIRC are invaluable. Belonging to such a community provides perspective and a point of reference to your identity as a professional."

Mr Manoj Sandrasegara, the head of WongPartnership's restructuring practice in Asia, described Ms Menon as "trusted and respected" for her "unparalleled knowledge" and "the integrity she consistently displays in her practice and team leadership".

Ms Menon, 39, is the only Singapore practitioner below 40 ranked in Who's Who Legal for Restructuring & Insolvency (2019 and 2020).

She is also the youngest Singapore Court member and the first female Singapore Court member to be appointed to the ICC International Court of Arbitration.

V.K. Santosh Kumar