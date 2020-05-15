All-out effort to manage evacuation flights

Passengers on one of the Air India evacuation flights to India. PHOTO: HIGH COMMISSION OF INDIA

More than 1,000 Indian nationals stuck in Singapore have returned home on five Air India special evacuation flights between May 8 and May 12.

Almost all on the flights (two to New Delhi, one each to Mumbai and Bengaluru and one to Bengaluru and Kochi) lauded the efforts made by the High Commission of India (HCI) staff to ensure they had a smooth journey despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some, however, complained about the lack of detailed information, the necessity to book the tickets at the Air India office at Peninsula Shopping Centre, inadequate safety precautions on the flights and poor quarantine facilities on arrival in India.

Arranging the flights has not been easy for the HCI as these are part of a massive Indian government operation called Vande Bharat Mission, which will carry about 190,000 stranded citizens home from different parts of the world over two weeks or more.

"First, the flights were launched at short notice and, second, the schedules are prepared by the Government of India in consultation with the state governments, which have to give consent for the flights depending on their preparedness and capacity for testing and quarantine returning residents even as they deal with their own local caseload," said Mr Jawed Ashraf, India's High Commissioner to Singapore.

"Singapore is only one among 12 countries which are part of this first phase of the airlift. There are a lot more citizens stuck in the Gulf countries, the United States and Europe."

Till the first week of May, about 6,000 Indian nationals stranded in Singapore had registered with the HCI. They included students, tourists, business travellers, people on family visits and professionals whose Employment Passes have expired and their dependants from different states - predominantly in the north, west and south.

"Almost all of them want to go back, but flights have to be arranged in a staggered manner to various cities, taking into account the capacity and local circumstances in those destinations and because inter-state travel is still not possible because of the lockdown," said Mr Ashraf.

"Also, the governments of the states where the major airports are located will face some challenges in organising testing and quarantine if all passengers from across the world were to come to just a few cities.

"Their priorities will be local and residents of their own states. So, in planning for flights, we do try and organise it around geographical areas."

People on the flights to Delhi will be from Delhi, Haryana and the National Capital Region. Similarly, for Bengaluru, the passengers will be largely from Karnataka and there will be some emergency cases from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

The High Commissioner added that it is important to prioritise as there are only about 250 seats on a Dreamliner and between 149 and 177 seats on a Boeing 737 and preference is given to "compelling cases".

On the top of the list are laid-off workers, people with low income, short-term visitors, people with medical emergencies or bereavement in the family, elderly people, students whose courses have finished or don't have means to sustain themselves and others whose visas have expired.

"We are trying to accommodate as many people as we can," said Mr Ashraf. "No one gets undue preference. We have to use judgment."

He added that "it is also important to make sure that the flights are full". "Initially we found that many people put down their names but backed out at the last minute because they did not want to undergo the 14-day quarantine in India," he said. "So, we have to call up each person and make sure he will fly."

The HCI has also resorted to asking those on the final list to buy tickets at the Air India office a day before their flights as there have been glitches while making online payments.

"There have been double bookings and instances of the payment link not working properly which have led to people missing flights and empty seats," said Mr Ashraf.

"We also want to physically verify the credentials of the people flying to make sure that based on their state of domicile they are eligible to be on that flight."

Some Indian citizens stranded in Singapore have been asking for flights to Chennai and Tiruchirappalli. But the High Commissioner said there has been no lack of trying.

"We have made requests for flights to these cities but the Tamil Nadu government has not given permission," he said.

"Apparently, they are overloaded with overseas citizens arriving and overwhelmed with the state's Covid-19 cases. The government also does not want the passengers to be exposed to infection risks."

There have also been calls in India and Singapore for the evacuation flights to be made available free of cost as many Indians have lost their jobs and are in financial difficulties.

But Mr Ashraf said "this is not fair to other Indians".

"The flights are expensive to arrange but the tickets are not exorbitantly priced," he said.

"In normal circumstances, if a person loses his job, he will still have to pay for his flight back home. So, what's the difference? All countries are charging for repatriation flights, We are no diffferent."

The ticket costs on the five Air India flights ranged from $342 to $380 for economy and $836 to $1,045 for business class - which are reasonable.

On the issue of inadequate safety precautions on the flights, Mr Ashraf said it is not commercially feasible to leave seats vacant. "Actually all possible precautions are taken," he said.

"The aircraft is disinfected and the pilots and crew are tested for Covid-19. They also wear protective gear. Passengers are provided with a mask, plastic shield and gloves."

According to him, the cost of a quarantine stay in hotels in India is not fixed by the HCI.

"Each state has a list of quarantine facilities and it is allocated according to the passenger's request. Rates vary across categories of hotels and cities, but they are significantly lower than normal rates and include meals," said Mr Ashraf.

There are more Vande Bharat Mission flights likely out of Singapore in the coming weeks. But the High Commissioner has not received the schedule yet. He is hopeful there would be flights to new destinations such as Tiruchirappalli, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada and Kolkata.

