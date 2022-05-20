Changi Airport is recruiting

Changi Airport is looking to hire more than 6,600 workers, as it embarks on a massive recruitment drive to take full advantage of a rebound in air travel.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in its publication Changi Journeys on Tuesday that applicants may be hired on the spot at the One Aviation Careers Fair to take place at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre next Friday and Saturday.

Social media accounts of Singapore leaders spammed

The social media accounts of President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as well as several political office-holders and government agencies, have been spammed with comments from supporters of Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara.

He was denied entry into Singapore on May 16 for his extremist teachings.

Schooling calls for 'national dialogue' on serving NS

Swimmer Joseph Schooling on Wednesday called for a "national dialogue" on national service (NS), highlighting the need to manage the expectations of athletes undergoing NS.

The 26-year-old, who enlisted in January, said: "As a swimmer, it's pretty challenging to be stuck in the middle of what the nation expects you to be versus the things you can commit to in terms of training requirements or the time needed to do the things you need to do.

"I think it's about time we had a national dialogue, we all sat down together and discussed, what are the expectations that our athletes are facing as they are serving national service?"

Biometric verification for travellers to be rolled out this year

Travellers flying out of Changi Airport will no longer have to present their passports or boarding passes when clearing immigration, after an initiative to use biometrics for verification is rolled out later this year.

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said on Tuesday: "We are working on an initiative where departing passengers need to present only their biometrics for verification at the departure touchpoints, without having to present any physical identity or travel documents."

P1 registration for 2023 will open on June 29

Primary 1 registration for next year will open on June 29, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Thursday.

The registration exercise will be conducted online and there will not be any in-person registration at schools.

More Primary 1 places will be set aside from the next registration exercise to take in children who do not qualify for priority admission.

Warmer and drier days ahead

The rest of May is expected to be warmer and drier than the first-half of the month, with the mercury forecast to hit a high of 36 deg C on a few days, said the weatherman on Tuesday.

Some nights are also set to be warm and humid, with temperatures reaching up to 28 deg C - mostly over the southern and eastern coastal areas.

This is due to prevailing winds from the east or south-east bringing in warm and humid air from the seas.