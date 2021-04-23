Solo adventure through 23 countries

INDU ELANGOVAN

When it comes to long-distance travel, people mostly prefer to fly. They will also look for comfort and safety.

Singaporean Selva Ganesha Balakrishnan, 23, has a different mentality. He decided to join his college in Montreal, Canada, by travelling through 23 countries over nine months.

He left Singapore on Nov 30, 2018, with just $10,000 in his pocket and made it to Montreal on Aug 31, 2019 after experiencing several priceless moments along the way.

Shows about adventurous travellers, which he watched on National Geographic from a young age, was the motivation for his ambitious trip.

After he completed his National Service at age 20, he decided to travel with the money he had made by giving private tuition.

Carrying only a 60-litre backpack, he traversed through 23 countries in South-east Asia, China, Central Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America - all by bus, ship, train and foot.

From Singapore, he went to Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam and China. At Dandong, a city in China, he took a train to Pyongyang in North Kora.

Then he travelled across Central Asia, where he visited Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Turkey, before making his way to Bulgaria.

From the former Soviet republic, he went on to Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Germany.

In Germany, he got aboard a cargo ship and sailed across the Atlantic to the United States, before continuing on to Montreal, where he is currently pursuing his undergraduate studies.

The nine-month journey gave Selva Ganesha wonderful experiences.

"When we travel by plane from one country to another, we are not just flying past countries in between, but we are also missing so many experiences and opportunities to learn and explore this world," he said. "I wanted to experience and enjoy them all to the fullest."

With a budget of $25 a day for accommodation, food and transport, the young man did not have the option of staying in luxury hotels and dining in fancy restaurants.

He spent his money carefully and resorted to staying at backpacker hostels and houses that offered cheap accommodation. He even spent nights in a sleeping bag beside bus stations and in a tent in parks.

People often hesitate to visit countries like North Korea and Tajikistan because they have poor tourism infrastructure. But it was not a problem for Selva Ganesha because he was ready to rough it out.

"I really wanted to do something that not many people have done," he said. "The beauty of travelling like that is you let yourself loose. When you do not have an agenda, you see a different side of the country."

Selva Ganesha recalled an incident in Uzbekistan when he was woken up by a woman when he was sleeping on the side of a street.

"After a long share-taxi and train ride from Dushanbe in Tajikistan, I arrived in Bukhara in Uzbekistan," he said. "It was late in the night and there was no bus service to the city from the train station. So I decided to sleep at a covered storefront in my sleeping bag.

"One hour later, I was woken up by this woman who was on her way back from a shop. She asked me in Russian what I was doing there. I explained my situation in Russian because I knew the language. She immediately said: 'You're a guest in my country, you can't sleep like a dog on the street. Come and stay in my house'.

"I had a lovely stay at her place. I was extremely touched by her kindness."

Selva Ganesha had his fair share of unpleasant experiences too.

In Tajikistan, he was locked up in a room by his couch surfing (temporary accommodation) host one night. The man even turned off his mobile hotspot.

"I don't know how most people would react in this situation, but I very calmly went to bed," he said. "At around 2am, I woke up and saw the man was asleep. So I packed my bag, opened the window, jumped out and made my escape."

Selva Ganesha also spent a lonely night at the Great Wall in China.

"I did some hiking and camped overnight at a wild section of the Great Wall, about 100km from Beijing," he said. "This section is not maintained properly, nor is it open to the public. It was probably the most frightening night during my trip.

"When night fell, the temperature dropped to below -20 deg C and the strong wind made it even colder. I was shivering despite being dressed in layers of warm clothing.

"The fire I made only helped a bit. Attempts to sleep were futile. But I have no regrets. It was definitely an unforgettable night and I had one of the seven wonders all to myself which is something money can't buy."

Selva Ganesha has travelled to more than 40 countries. His favourite is Kyrgyzstan.

It is a country with beautiful landscapes, snow-capped mountains and meadows, he said. The young man from Singapore also found the people friendly and welcoming and it was easy for him to communicate with them in Russian.

Selva Ganesha, who is also fluent in Tamil, English, French and Farsi, pointed out that people in most countries are approachable.

"The world is not as dangerous as we think it is," he said.

"In places where many perceive as dangerous, you realise that people live almost like us, even though their culture is very different."

Selva Ganesha's memories from the trip have been published in a book - The Long Direction.

"I look forward to the day when the borders will open again after Covid-19," he said. "I would love to go to Cuba, North Africa and West Africa."

He also plans to return from Montreal to Singapore by bus, ship, train and foot.

