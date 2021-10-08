Solve couple, parenting, addiction issues

Even though marriages are made in heaven, they are lived on earth. And, like all other relationships, marital relationships too require constant efforts to keep the spark alive.

Couples usually seek therapy for: Lack of intimacy and emotional connection, repetitive conflict and disagreements, breach of trust due to infidelity and deception, emotional, physical or psychological abuse and cultural differences.

Insightful Counselling & Training, a leading psychotherapy centre in Singapore, offers a safe, non-judgmental space for couples to unpack and process the disturbances in their relationship. Its therapists try to understand the issues and what may have led to the discord. They then facilitate the changes desired by the couple.

The counsellors - Reena Goenka, Kesava Kumaran, Yap Huay Khem and Adeeti Jain - help repair relationships and work on smoothing issues like communication or emotional distancing.

"No judgement, only understanding" is Insightful Counselling's mantra. Its range of treatment plans covers the entire spectrum of emotional and psychological issues and challenges.

"We help our clients identify the potential triggers and resolve them before they turn into full-fledged issues," said the Insightful Counselling founder Goenka.

"We offer customised therapies for couples including in different languages such as English, Hindi, Mandarin, Tamil, Malay, Malayalam and Marathi. They can book an appointment to either meet us in person or talk from the comfort and privacy of their homes."

Insightful Counselling also helps parents deal with the challenges they encounter while raising their children.

The common issues for which parents reach out for therapy are: Preparing the older children for integrating the new sibling, sibling rivalry and safe interaction; dealing with major life events such as trauma, death, divorce, adoption and relocation; behavioural issues like refusal to attend school, truancy and stealing; and lack of self-esteem.

Ms Huay Khem and Ms Jain, who are trained psychotherapists, use their rich life experiences to counsel parents, children and adolescents.

The therapy approach largely depends on the age and the issue and may include free play, art therapy, narrative therapy and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Often an integrated therapy model is applied along with separate or joint sessions with the parents.

The team at Insightful Counselling are trained and specialised psychotherapists who bring to counselling their rich and varied experiences.

Each is a parent and this enables them to align with the parents for empathic listening and deep understanding of the challenges.

The team members' core strengths are in Family Therapy, Couple Counselling, Parenting, Addiction and Trauma, apart from broad-based psychotherapy. They leverage each other's expertise to serve the clients' needs better.

Addiction specialist Kesavan has more than 40 years' experience dealing with issues such as gambling, drug abuse, alcoholism, smoking and gaming.

He provides individual counselling and therapy, modular criminogenic treatment, group therapy and crisis counselling.

Covid-19 has seen a rise in anxiety, depression, stress and work-life imbalance. People feel suffocated being at home or not able to socialise.

Insightful Counselling provides therapies for mental wellness issues. If people are not able to afford the sessions, counsellor trainees are available for consultation at $20 per 60 minutes.

For more details, visit https://insightfulcounselling.com/ or call or whatsapp 83287060. You can also e-mail info@insightfulcounselling.com.

Advertorial