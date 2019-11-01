Special props for heritage tree atop Mount Rosie

The lychee tree in Mount Rosie has been propped up by a galvanised steel structure since 2017 to help it weather the elements. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

In a quiet residential estate atop Mount Rosie in the Novena neighbourhood stands a lychee tree more than a century old, around since the 1800s when Singapore was a small trading port.

Now, it needs a bit of help to continue growing alongside other lychee trees in the vicinity. Standing at 18m tall - about six floors high - and boasting a girth of 6.6m, the tree has since 2017 been held steady by a galvanised, permanent steel structure built to help it weather the elements.

Native to southern China and South-east Asia, it is the only lychee tree in Singapore that has been conferred the status of heritage tree under the Heritage Trees scheme.

After a thunderstorm in 2014 severed one of the tree's multiple stems, the National Parks Board (NParks) began designing a support system to conserve it. Factors such as the tree's height and girth were taken into consideration to create the structure. Mr Oh Cheow Sheng, group director of streetscape at NParks, said these support systems are used for mature and highly valuable trees that require additional structural support.

The Straits Times