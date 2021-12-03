SPH Media Trust launches with mission to be trusted source of news

Singapore's local media landscape turned a page on Wednesday with the formation of a new not-for-profit entity spun off from newspaper publisher and mainboard-listed company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

In a statement announcing its launch, the SPH Media Trust (SMT) stated its mission was "to be the trusted source of news on Singapore and Asia, to represent the communities that make up Singapore, and to connect them to the world".

Said SMT chairman Khaw Boon Wan: "This marks a critical milestone as we refocus on our mission of producing quality journalism as a public good. This will also ensure the continued relevance and sustainability of SPH Media.

"We thank SPH for its stewardship of SPH Media over the years," added Mr Khaw.

"We look forward to working with everyone in the incoming team to strengthen SPH Media as a trusted multimedia organisation."

All relevant media-related assets and 2,500 employees have been transferred to the SMT, including the News Centre and Print Centre leasehold properties, as well as related intellectual property and information technology assets.

This comes after SPH first expressed intent in May to transfer its media business - which includes The Straits Times - to a company limited by guarantee, to help secure funding from public and private sources. The move was approved in September by shareholders of SPH, which, like other media companies globally, had struggled with falling advertising revenue and losses in recent years.

The SMT's interim chief executive officer Patrick Daniel said that the aim was to arrest this "downward spiral" and grow the business to become financially sustainable.

The Singapore Government has said it is prepared to provide funding support to the new SMT in its capacity-building efforts as it pushes ahead decisively with digitalisation, he added.

The Straits Times