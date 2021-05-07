SPH to restructure media business to support quality journalism

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) intends to transfer its media business to a not-for-profit company as part of a strategic review of its various businesses.

Announcing the move on Thursday, SPH chairman Lee Boon Yang said the transfer will enable the media business to focus on quality journalism and invest in talent and new technology to strengthen its digital capabilities.

The restructuring entails transferring all the media-related businesses including relevant subsidiaries, employees, News Centre and Print Centre along with their respective leaseholds, all related intellectual property and information technology assets to a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, SPH Media Holdings Pte Ltd (SPH Media).

SPH will provide the initial resources and funding by capitalising SPH Media with a cash injection of $80 million, $30 million worth of SPH shares and SPH REIT units, and SPH's stakes in four of its digital media investments.

Under the restructuring proposal, SPH Media will eventually be transferred to a not-for-profit entity for a nominal sum. This will be a newly formed public company limited by guarantee, or CLG. More information on the CLG will be announced in due course, said SPH in a press statement on Thursday.

A not-for-profit structure will allow SPH Media to seek funding from public and private sources with a shared interest in supporting quality journalism.

After the transfer of SPH Media to the CLG, SPH will no longer be subject to shareholder and other relevant restrictions under the Newspaper and Printing Presses Act.

The transfer of the media assets to the CLG is subject to SPH shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened at a later date.

The Straits Times