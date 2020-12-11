S'pore economy tipped to grow 5.5% next year

Singapore's economy will grow by 5.5 per cent next year, putting an end to the nation's worst recession ever, according to a central bank survey of professional forecasters.

The pace of growth can be even higher if successful vaccine deployment worldwide can contain the Covid-19 pandemic, they said.

In the quarterly survey by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), 23 economists and analysts predicted 5 per cent to 5.9 per cent growth.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) last month said growth will rebound between 4 per cent and 6 per cent next year - the most since 2011, when the economy grew 6.3 per cent. This, however, is coming off a particularly low base as MTI expects the economy to shrink 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent this year.

Recent developments have made economists more confident that a recovery is under way.

Almost four in five of them felt the main reason for faster growth would be the containment of the pandemic, chiefly because vaccines would be available worldwide.

Analysts said other factors that could impact Singapore's growth trajectory next year would include the upswing of the electronics cycle and the pace of recovery in other regional economies such as Malaysia, Indonesia and China.

But the recovery will depend heavily on containing Covid-19.

DBS Bank senior economist Irvin Seah said the emergence of several vaccine candidates and projections of higher-than-expected production capacity of these vaccines have added optimism that the timeline for ending the pandemic can be brought forward.

But there is need for caution, given the vaccination process in countries with larger populations and meagre resources. India, for example, would be a logistical challenge and would require more time than other nations.

In the MAS survey, the prospect of reopening borders to international travel was also seen as a potential upside. But Mr Seah said travel restrictions will be among the last of the curbs to be lifted.

The Straits Times