Home alone, actors shoot film on phones

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Like most people, Shilpa Krishnan Shukla was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The independent Singaporean filmmaker, who works full time as a marketing director at a healthcare company, had to work from home and deal with family issues, including worrying about how her ageing parents and in-laws were faring in India.

But rather than turn despondent and inert at the rapid spread of the disease, she decided to let her creative juices flow.

Within two weeks of the circuit breaker being announced on April 3, she had a script ready and decided to do a five-episode web series.

However, soon after, as the theme and magnitude of the project grew, she changed her mind and thought it would be better to make a feature film.

"I wanted to distract myself from everything wrong around me and work on what I could positively, constructively do," she told tabla!

"It felt like a good time to experiment, to challenge myself and see if it was even possible to make a film remotely. I also wanted to do something that is fun as we waited for the lockdown to be lifted."

Last year, she made the critically acclaimed Kathaah@8, which had eight stories in eight languages, all shot at 8pm in Singapore.

This time, she has come up with DOTS, a 93-minute feature film which was shot entirely at the actors' homes in Singapore and India on mobile phones and edited and produced remotely in Mumbai and Singapore during the lockdown.

It is probably the first feature film in the world to be made and premiered during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The film, which was screened online for a selected worldwide audience on June 13, showcases how five couples connect during these stressful and difficult times.

They talk about love and loss, hopes and dreams and identities and choices as they attempt to alleviate their boredom through a dating app.

The film follows their lives through their online interactions. "I wanted to simply look at how different people are dealing with this phase," said Shilpa. "How they try to handle their loneliness, boredom, fears and how communicating those may be a relief."

The cast, including accomplished actors Shishir Sharma, Suman Nagarkar and Lalit Prabhakar, rising stars Ahaana Krishna, Raaghav Ranganathan, Saran Jith and Parna Pethe, and amateurs Aishwarya Kumar, Aparna Pradeep and Sai Pogaru, had to set up their own background and lighting at their homes in Singapore and India under the supervision of cinematographer and editor Mathew Jenif Joseph.

They then mouthed their dialogues and acted out their roles looking into their own mobile phone's camera.

"From script to screening, it took two months to complete the film," said Shilpa, who wrote the script and directed the film.

"It was shot entirely on mobile, including the sound.

"There were no additional mics or dubs. It was edited on a MacBook. The sound was then done by Sinoy Joseph and DI (manipulating the colour and other image characteristics) by Krishna Kumar, who made it look like it was not done on mobile phones."

Commendably, the actors portrayed their roles perfectly, even though most of them had not met before or weren't looking at each other during the shoot.

"Most of the actors I met fleetingly at various film festivals or screenings of my films," said Shilpa. "We had then briefly talked about collaborating, but obviously it was impractical when I am in Singapore and they are in India.

"This felt like a good opportunity to do something together, as a collaboration between Singapore and India."

According to her, "each team did five rehearsals, sometimes they rehearsed on their own too".

She added: "Each shoot was completed in a night. The time ranged from three hours to seven hours as sometimes there were technical difficulties caused by rain and other interruptions."

Shilpa also had to wrestle with the issue of not being physically present during the shoot.

"It is very difficult to catch nuances and details remotely - be it in the technical aspects or performances," she said. "I do these films for the fun of it, so to me interacting with the cast and crew is a huge part of it. Not able to do that is a bummer."

Doing the film remotely also led to her keeping things simpler. There was nothing overdramatic or overstated.

The actors, most of whom are hugely talented, could also ease into their roles as they found the script relatable and devoid of bombast.

"It was actually very easy doing my role," said Aishwarya, a part-time actor who moved to Singapore from Mumbai seven years ago and was making her feature film debut.

"My character was very realistic and relatable, very much like me."

To Sharan, a theatre and film actor in Kerala who studied acting for three years at the Intercultural Theatre Institute in Singapore, "acting solo was much like how we do it in theatre".

He said: "It was a big challenge because you cannot physically see your partner. So, you have to get your facial nuances and expressions right. My experience of doing theatre (for 13 years) made it comfortable for me."

Singapore-based part-time actor Sai, an advertising professional, found it "definitely strange talking to a camera and hearing the director say 'action' over a video call".

"I suppose it broke the myth in my mind that films can't be made without physical rehearsals or shoots," he said.

"Since the camera is constantly focused on my face, I always wondered whether I conveyed the emotions properly or not. However, the advantage of doing a shoot from home is that it takes some of the pressure away."

DOTS, which has conversations in English, Hindi and Malayalam and a Malayalam song to boot, will be kept under wraps for the next few weeks, until Shilpa decides whether to go commercial with it or not.

