S'pore, Malaysia to reopen land borders on April 1

From April 1, those who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel between Singapore and Malaysia by land, including driving, without testing or quarantine.

This is likely to kickstart short trips that previously made up the bulk of travel between the neighbouring countries.

"As both sides have made good progress in managing Covid-19, we agreed that it is timely to further reopen our land border," said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after he spoke to Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday morning.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said this was a significant milestone in restarting travel between Singapore and Malaysia.

The Straits Times