S'pore preparing road map for living with Covid-19

Singapore will prepare its population to deal with Covid-19 as part of their daily lives and people will be able to work, travel and shop without quarantines and lockdowns, even with the coronavirus in their midst.

With enough people vaccinated, Covid-19 will be managed like other endemic diseases such as the common flu and hand, foot and mouth disease, said the three co-chairmen of the Government's multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 as they outlined plans for Singapore to transition to a new normal.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung said in an article published in The Straits Times on Thursday that the priority in the next few months will be to prepare Singapore for life with Covid-19 as a recurring, controllable disease.

"It has been 18 months since the pandemic started and our people are battle-weary. All are asking: When and how will the pandemic end?" they said.

"The bad news is that Covid-19 may never go away. The good news is that it is possible to live normally with it in our midst."

A road map is being drawn up to shift to this new normal and it will be done in tandem with achieving certain vaccination milestones.

Singapore has been taking steps to prepare for Covid-19 becoming endemic and has ramped up its vaccination drive amid the battle to bring down the spike in cases.

Vaccination already appears to be effective in reducing the rates of infection and transmission. Most fully vaccinated people show mild or no symptoms even if they contract the disease.

By early next month, two-thirds of the population in Singapore will have received at least one jab of the two-jab vaccines, said the ministers.

"Our next milestone will be to have at least two-thirds of our population fully vaccinated with two doses around National Day, supply permitting. We are working to bring forward the delivery of vaccines and to speed up the process," they said.

