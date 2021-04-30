S'pore sends two planeloads of oxygen cylinders to India

Singapore's Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, and Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran during the handover of oxygen cylinders to support India's Covid-19 response. PHOTO: REUTERS

Two planeloads of oxygen cylinders have been sent from Singapore to India to help address its unprecedented oxygen crisis arising from a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force transported the 256 oxygen cylinders on board two C-130 planes from Singapore to West Bengal, India.

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman on Wednesday reaffirmed both countries' strong bilateral relations, adding that Singaporeans stand in solidarity with India in its fight against the pandemic.

"This is made possible because of the existing close relationship between our two peoples, our governments, and our countries," he said at the send-off at Paya Lebar Air Base.

Dr Maliki, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, handed over Singapore's humanitarian assistance to India to India's High Commissioner Periasamy Kumaran.

This initiative, arranged at short notice, is testament to the close collaboration and partnership across multiple agencies on both sides, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Wednesday.

Medical equipment, including oxygen-related supplies, was also sent from Singapore to India on Sunday.

So far, 7,511 oxygen concentrators, 516 BiPAP ventilators and other medical equipment and supplies have been sent to India from companies and foundations in Singapore, said Singapore's diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Straits Times