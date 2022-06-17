S'pore, US armies hold first in-person exercise post-pandemic

More than 1,000 Singapore Army and US Army soldiers are taking part in integrated urban operations drill Exercise Tiger Balm 2022, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

First conducted in 1981, Exercise Tiger Balm is the longest-running bilateral exercise between the two armies. This is the first time it is being held in person since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tamil Murasu founder inducted into Hall Of Fame

Tamil Murasu's founding publisher and editor Thamizhavel G. Sarangapany and former chief editor V. T. Arasu were among 50 pioneers from Singapore's media industry who were inducted into the inaugural Hall Of Fame on June 10.

The induction was part of the celebrations to commemorate Singapore Press Club's 50th anniversary.

Veteran prosecutor G. Kannan dies in accident while on holiday

Veteran prosecutor G. Kannan died on Tuesday at the age of 52. He is believed to have died while on holiday with his family in Phuket.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kannan, also a senior state counsel, was a senior director of the crime division at the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Ang Mo Kio residents dismayed by top-up for Sers replacement units

Some Ang Mo Kio residents are dismayed that they might have to fork out more than $100,000 if they were to pick a similar-sized four-room flat at the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) replacement site.

The HDB announced in April that four HDB blocks - Blocks 562 to 565 in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 - had been selected under Sers. The 606 households affected by the government acquisition have been offered replacement flats with a fresh 99-year lease at Ang Mo Kio Drive.

Worker killed after wall he was hacking collapses on him

A 41-year-old Bangladeshi worker died when part of a wall he was hacking collapsed on him on June 10. He was extricated by Singapore Civil Defence Force rescuers and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Manpower said it was alerted to the accident at around 4.30pm on that day at 44 Tai Hwan Heights.

Government proposes laws to regulate electric vehicle charging

All new buildings with carparks will have to install electric vehicle (EV) charging points in at least 1 per cent of their total car and motorcycle parking lots in future, under proposed laws to regulate EV charging in Singapore.

In addition, the developments have to provide sufficient electrical load to support EV charging with 7.4 kilowatt chargers for 15 per cent of the total parking spaces.

This proposal is in draft legislation to govern EV charging that the Ministry of Transport and Land Transport Authority set out on Wednesday for public consultation.