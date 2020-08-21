S'poreans to get $320m in tourism vouchers to boost sector

Visitors taking photos in front of an arc featuring an elephant and a tapir at the Singapore Zoo. PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Singaporeans will be given $320 million in "tourism credits" to spend domestically as part of a campaign to prop up local businesses, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced on Monday.

The credits will be called SingapoRediscovers vouchers, named after the $45 million campaign launched last month to drive local spending to Singapore's eateries, shops, hotels and leisure attractions. This spending initiative and a seven-month extension to wage subsidies for local workers are the key thrusts of additional support for the battered tourism sector.

Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, noted in his ministerial statement that foreign visitor arrivals have dried up due to travel restrictions.

"Local consumption will not fully make up for tourist spending, but I hope Singaporeans will take the opportunity to explore our local culture and heritage, nature, art and architecture," he said, adding that more details on the vouchers will be released next month.

More targeted help may also be on the way for businesses in the arts and culture and sports sectors, which will also take much longer to resume full activities, Mr Heng said. He noted that a small number of businesses, such as those in the nightlife industry, may not be able to open any time soon, due to safe management considerations. "For these businesses, the Government will help them transition to other activities or ease their exit," he said.

The Straits Times reported last week that the Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA) had appealed to the Government to either allow all nightlife operators to reopen, or help them to pivot, hibernate or liquidate.

About a third of the 320 SNBA members remain shut, lacking the licence to operate as food and beverage establishments.

Dr Kevin Cheong, chairman of the Association of Singapore Attractions, said the additional support announced for the tourism industry was better than he had expected.

