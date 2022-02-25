S'porean's poetry to feature at Jaipur festival

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Every year, the Jaipur Literature Festival brings together a diverse mix of the world's greatest writers, thinkers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, sports people and entertainers on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful debate and dialogue.

This year, the iconic event, which will be held at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur, India, from March 5 to 14 in a hybrid format, will feature a Singaporean - poet Devendra Bisaria (right), who is scheduled to talk about his recently-published work You, and Others at the venue.

"It's a huge honour to be invited to the Jaipur Literature Festival," the 58-year-old told tabla! "When I look at the list of speakers, I am truly humbled. It's an opportunity for me to create awareness of my work and also to network in the literary community."

The 15th edition of the festival, famously known as the "the greatest literary show on earth", will feature more than 300 stellar speakers from India and across the world, including the 2002 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction finalist Jonathan Franzen, last year's Booker winner Damon Galgut, Scottish writer and historian William Dalrymple, Indian politician, writer and public speaker Shashi Tharoor, writer, screenwriter and activist Farrukh Dhondy and feminist, publisher and author Ritu Menon.

"Apart from readings from my book, I plan to speak about my creative process and the importance and preservation of personal history," said Mr Bisaria, a finance professional who was born in India and came to Singapore in 2016 after working in Delhi, Mumbai and the United Kingdom.

You, and Others is a compilation of poems that he wrote between age 15, when he started writing, and 38, when he stopped.

"You was a concept I created, an idealisation that evolved and grew with my own evolution," he said. "It embodies discoveries of my self, an attempt to personify what I idolised. The Others simply refers to the other poems, characters, imagery and motifs."

The book contains a series of poems entitled You but also many other poems that are reflections of his thoughts about love, loss, dreams, human psychology and behaviour and at times simply surreal imagery and wordplay.

"Given that the book contains writings that are at least 20 years old, one of the ideas I am conveying is the importance of personal history, its integrity, preservation and importance in our today and tomorrow," he said.

Published by Singapore publishing house Kitaab International, You, and Others is a project that Mr Bisaria nurtured for more than two decades.

"Just never got down to compiling it for reasons... I guess life just got in the way," said Mr Bisaria, who has worked for ANZ, BNP Paribas, National Australia Bank, Julius Baer and StraitsBridge Advisors in Singapore.

"Last year I was unemployed and between bouts of job hunting I started browsing through my old papers. At the same time, by coincidence, I was introduced to Kitaab International.

"Everything just came together at the same time and I ended up with the compiled manuscript."

Diplomat, columnist, writer and author of Slumdog Millionaire Vikas Swarup said You, and Others is a "book of poems written from the heart".

He added: "It offers new perspectives on the human experience, provoking us to see even the ordinary in a new light."

Poet and author Neil Daswani said: "He (Mr Bisaria) guides the reader trough his realm of imagination and its often trance-like imagery. Once sucked in, you do not want this dream to end."

Clearly, each piece of writing in the book is a stand-alone experience. The poems are diverse in style and content, more an anthology rather than a themed whole.

"It's all about me," said Mr Bisaria. "It's about my own experiences through that part of my life and its evolution, the emotions and their catalysts, the changes in my life philosophy and beliefs.

"Given that the poems are neither topical nor ekphrastic (a vivid, often dramatic, verbal description of a visual work of art, either real or imagined), they are timeless."

santosh@sph.com.sg

You, and Others is available at Kinokuniya and https://www.devendrabisaria.com/product/you-and-others-poems/