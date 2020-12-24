S'pore's first head of navy Jaswant Singh Gill dies at 97

Mr Jaswant Singh Gill, Singapore's first head of navy and a pillar of the Sikh community, died last Saturday, aged 97.

He was running a fever caused by pneumonia and was being readied to be taken to hospital when he died in his home at about 10am. He is survived by two sons and four daughters.

Mr Gill came to Singapore with his uncle when he was six, and served in key defence positions in Singapore's fledgling years after fighting for Singapore during Konfrontasi, a conflict between Indonesia and the then Federation of Malaysia which took place between 1963 and 1966.

In addition to being commander of the Singapore Naval Volunteer Force when the British left in 1967, he was the commanding officer of Pulau Blakang Mati Camp, head of the Singapore Armed Forces training department in the general staff division and commander of Tengah Air Base and Changi Air Base.

He retired from the SAF in 1972 with the rank of lieutenant-colonel.

The Republic of Singapore Navy paid tribute to Mr Gill on Facebook on Sunday.

"Just as our white ensign continues to fly daily, his words will be etched in our minds as we continue with our daily resolve to bring honour and respect to our country," it said.

Mr Gill also served as the Singapore Khalsa Association's president from 1966 to 1981.

The Straits Times