Sportsmanship on show at Sports Fiesta

Boys taking part in the 100 metres race. PHOTO: GIG

NIRASHRAYA GULYAS, Class 6A

Our school held its inaugural Sports Fiesta at Bedok Stadium on Nov 8.

Singapore women's cricket team captain Diviya G.K. was the guest of honour.

She encouraged the students to work towards excellence.

The programme began with a torch relay.

It was followed by a motivating welcome song which was presented by students who have taken keyboard and vocals as their CCA.

The award ceremony for classes 3 to 6 was truly memorable for me.

I will never forget the sense of pride and achievement I felt as I stood on the pedestal holding my award high.

The dance drills were a wonderful combination of colours, movement, music and energy.

The athletic events gave the students the chance to demonstrate their sporting abilities.

It was amazing to see the students race on the track and encourage each other. They showed the true spirit of sportsmanship.

The last event, the parent-child races, were extremely enjoyable.

In total, 16 trophies and 240 medals were given away.