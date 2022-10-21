Spreading Deepavali cheer

MATHANGI ELANGOVAN

Each year, various community organisations and charities step up to provide low-income families with goodies, money packets and even groceries to kick-start the Deepavali festivities.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Lighting Hearts Lighting Homes reached out to 500 families last Saturday with the help of about 100 volunteers.

They gave out Deepavali money packets and gift packs containing cookies, murukku and lamps.

Sixty home bakers sponsored the cookies, while the Holy Tree Sri Balasubramaniar Temple and Sree Ramar Temple donated the murukku. Sri Thendayuthapani Temple donated the lamps.

Lighting Hearts Lighting Homes will also distribute briyani packets to 500 migrant workers as they celebrate Deepavali away from their home and families.

The Singapore Indian Development Association (Sinda) has been involved in a variety of Deepavali activities, such as giving gift packs to low-income families and taking the elderly who live alone in Little India on a trishaw tour.

The gift packs, which were given to 1,200 families, included groceries and $120 gift vouchers.

Grab collaborated with Sinda for Project Give and on Oct 1, 50 Grab drivers helped distribute 600 gift packs to needy families.

Members of the public have been making donations at the Project Give's booth at Campbell Lane. The last day of the collection will be Oct 23.

Charity group ItsRainingRaincoats is also doing its bit to help migrant workers celebrate Deepavali and thank them for their hard work in Singapore.

Its volunteers distributed 10,000 samosas and 2,000 pizzas to 15,000 migrant workers last Saturday. The drive was sponsored by Pizza Hut, Altpizza, Gourmet Ready and LGT Bank.

The volunteers drove to migrant worksites with workers carrying out road works and delivered the samosas and pizzas.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan, who was the guest-of-honour for the initiative, also drove to make deliveries.

"At ItsRainingRaincoats, we believe in rolling out simple, nimble and imaginative ways to rope in the community to build bridges of engagement with our migrant brothers," said founder Dipa Swaminathan.

"Our annual Deepavali drive is one such initiative, and it's so much fun."

