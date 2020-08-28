Spreading joy and hope through songs

INDU ELANGOVAN

Through community service, art and music, people are finding ways to connect and support each other during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hiranya S. (right), an 18-year-old singer, is spreading joy and hope through her talent during these trying times.

The second-year medical student at St George's University, Grenada, is stuck in Singapore due to the travel restrictions.

She has been attending classes online and during her spare time has been providing entertainment to the migrant workers, many of whom live in dormitories.

Recently, she sang in a virtual show organised by Project Dorm, an online resource and entertainment platform for foreign workers.

"Singing is a passion. It's gratifying to be able to express my talent in a way that is beneficial to the community," she said.

"My performance was well-received by the migrant workers. I'm very grateful for this opportunity.

"The pandemic has affected some of the most vulnerable communities in Singapore, including the migrant workers. I'm glad that I was able to share my happiness with them."

Hiranya, who runs her own YouTube channel, has been fond of music since childhood.

She started learning music at seven and plays the keyboard.

In May, she sang a Covid-19 awareness song which was supported by the Tamil Nadu Police in India.

The song was written by Deputy Superintendent of Police TR. A. Sekar and composed by music director Yani Desh.

Hiranya said the video received praise from the public.

"I'm happy that I have got this opportunity to raise awareness about the biggest challenge we are facing," she said. As a medical student, it is important to me that people are well aware of global health emergencies."