Sree Narayana Mission to run new home

Sree Narayana Mission residents and staff engaging in a sport for the elderly. PHOTO: SREE NARAYANA MISSION (SINGAPORE)

After 16 attempts since June 2016, Sree Narayana Mission (Singapore) has finally succeeded in getting the Ministry of Health's (MOH) approval to run a second nursing home in Yishun.

The 300-bed project will come up along Yishun Ave 6. The multi-storey building is expected to be completed by 2025.

SNM already runs a 224-bed nursing home at Yishun Ave 5, which has helped the charity establish strong community links in the area.

Under the Build-Own-Lease (BOL) initiative, MOH will build the nursing home and SNM will operate it.

While the nursing home operations will be subvented by the Government, SNM will still need to raise charity dollars to augment the subvention and provide programmes and services to its residents.

The government will incentivise the fund-raising efforts by matching dollar-for-dollar funds raised under the Community Silver Trust scheme.

"SNM is honoured to be awarded this contract to manage a new nursing home," said Mr Jayadev Unnithan, president of SNM. "We cherish this opportunity to serve more residents in the community.

"In line with our mission to serve with care and compassion, regardless of race, language or religion, SNM will continue to work with MOH and the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) as well as our donors, volunteers, community partners and collaborators in caring for the vulnerable in society."

Mr S. Devendran, the charity's CEO, said: "This is a proud moment for SNM.

"We admitted our first two residents in 1979 and, after more than 40 years, we have the opportunity to run a second nursing home in Yishun.

"We are deeply appreciative of the unwavering support from MOH, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), National Council of Social Service (NCSS) and AIC.

"We are also thankful to our partners, executive committee, subcommittees, members and the core management team that put the bid together for standing by us over these years as we grow from strength to strength to do good for the community."

SNM conducts several upstream community programmes, designed to improve quality of life and enhance the psycho-social well-being of the community. As part of its holistic approach, it extends its suite of programmes to include members of various communities.

SNM also actively collaborates with community partners and other organisations so it can continue to deliver quality social assistance to as many beneficiaries as possible.

"I feel good, and I feel that this is the best place for the elderly, said Mr Ishwar Lall, 91, chairperson of the SNM Residents' Committee.

"There is no need to worry about anything as everything is well provided for you. SNM is a home away from home."