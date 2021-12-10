Sree Narayana Mission wins award

The Sree Narayana Mission (Singapore) team at the finale of the 9th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards 2021. PHOTO: SREE NARAYANA MISSION (SINGAPORE)

Sree Narayana Mission Singapore (SNM), a charity which provides a wide range of social service programmes for the less privileged regardless of race or religion, won the Best Active Ageing Programme - Community award at the 9th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards, the finale of the World Ageing Festival, which was held in Singapore from Dec 2 to 3.

It won the award in partnership with Cycling Without Age's Moving Generations programme.

"Winning this award is a huge morale boost for the hard-working staff and volunteers from CWA who largely contributed to the success of this programme," said Ms Darshini Mohan, SNM's assistant manager for community engagement who received the award. "Our residents and clients have greatly benefited from this very meaningful partnership as it elevates their psycho-social development and improves their mental wellness.

"This award is a big picture of what we do, who we do it for and where we are going."

SNM, which operates a 224-bed nursing home and two Senior Care Centres, was also a finalist in two other categories: Best Dementia Care Programme and Best Day Centre Operator. "Emerging as finalists in these two categories is an affirmation of the good work we do at our Senior Care Centres," said head of SNM's Senior Care Centres Joanna Ng . " We are truly humbled and look forward to serving our clients with optimal care through our programmes and interventions."

SNM's finance head Sunil Kumar said: "We hope this recognition will foster more support from donors and volunteers and help SNM tide through this challenging Covid-19 period."

SNM CEO S. Devendran was part of a panel of CEOs on Dec 2 which discussed the next lap in ageing in Singapore. Ms Ng also gave an overview on the Creative Care Programme.

SNM's head of Meranti Home Sajeev Pillai participated in a panel discussion on Ageing Tech on Dec 3 and shared some of SNM's technology adoptions. Meranti Home is a 200-bed psychiatric welfare home for male destitutes, which is managed by SNM.

SNM is looking to get more support for its meal sponsorship campaign Do Good with Food, which is running on giving.sg - https://www.giving.sg/sree-narayana-mission-singapore-/Do_Good_With_Food.

It serves meals to more than 200 residents.