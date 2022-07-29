ST S'porean of the Year: Volunteers helping Ukrainian refugees are first nominees

The search is on for this year's Singaporean of the Year, as the first nominees - two volunteers helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland - were announced at a launch event on Wednesday.

In its eighth edition now, The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, presented by UBS, aims to celebrate the extraordinary impact of ordinary Singaporeans on society.

The nominations of Mr Priveen Suraj Santakumar, 34, and Mr Charanjit Singh Walia, 64, for the award - for their selfless acts of cooking and distributing meals in Poland to Ukrainian refugees escaping the Russia-Ukraine war - were announced at the event held at the UBS auditorium in Penang Road.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of ST, said of the award: "These are very troubled times, with so much doom and gloom in the world. So there is a desire among audiences for inspiring stories that lift people's spirits.

"The nominees for this award are courageous, selfless people who are doing extraordinary things that you and I might think about, but might not actually do. So they inspire us."

