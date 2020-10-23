Staycation on grounds of former palace

Looking for a unique stay on the grounds of a former palace here?

This new overnight cultural experience, called Kampong G(e)lamping @ MHC, was announced on Wednesday by the Malay Heritage Centre.

It is a two-day, one-night stay in two luxurious tents on the lawn of the centre, from Dec 15 to 24. Groups each night can be of no more than five people.

The former Istana Kampong Gelam was once the royal seat of Malay sultans in Singapore.

One tent serves as a sleeping area, with two queen-sized beds and a hammock.

The other provides a space to watch movies with a projector screen, speaker and beanbag seats. Both tents have a portable air-conditioner and fan.

The "glamping" experience includes a dinner of Malay specialities and a heritage tour.

Bookings can be made on the centre's Facebook and Instagram pages.

Each of the nine packages costs $450. One additional package will be given free on the centre's Facebook page between Oct 30 and Nov 6.

Details are being finalised.

The Straits Times