Staying put in 'comfortable' Kochi

Ms Raymi Shankar Singh had the opportunity to return to Singapore last week, but the 47-year-old is preferring to stay put in Kochi in India.

"It's the ideal option for me," said the Singaporean.

"There are so many uncertainties regarding the spread of the coronavirus and I believe it is best to remain wherever I'm comfortable until the situation gets better.

"There is no problem for me in Kerala. People are organised. I have a nice house to stay in with a garden and I get all the essential items I need."

Ms Raymi, who quit her job three years ago, went to Kochi last August for ayurveda treatment and do a course in classical dance. She then decided to tour Kerala for a month.

She was scheduled to return to Singapore on Feb 22 but her parents told her to cancel the flight as the coronavirus situation had taken a serious turn. Nearly a month later, it became worse and a nationwide lockdown was imposed in India.

"They were concerned about my safety," she said. "Initially, there was so much fear. I was not sure what would happen, but I kept quiet.

"Soon after, I became homesick as my parents are alone (her siblings are in the United States and Australia) and my dad is suffering from a stroke. But I thought it is better to remain where I am."

She is staying at her dance teacher's house and is comfortable.

"My teacher takes care of me and has people helping her. So, it's not a problem," she said.

Ms Raymi heard about the special flights Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs arranged out of India last week.

But she didn't attempt to get on it. "I had to drive all the way to Chennai (690km) to catch the flight and I was not sure how I could do that without encountering problems," she said.

"Flying with a lot of unknown people also scared me. It was a fear of the journey and what if. I have no visa issues and I decided to stay on in Kochi. I didn't want to carry more health problems to Singapore."

She hopes things will get better soon and she can return to Singapore by next month.

