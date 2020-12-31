Stepping cautiously into phase 3

Singapore cautiously entered phase three of its reopening on Monday, with most people not willing to explore the new boundaries that allow larger groups to dine together and meet socially.

Instead, patrons remained watchful and stuck to small groups for their meals at hawker centres in Ghim Moh and Toa Payoh, while diligently observing social distancing measures in malls such as Junction 8 in Bishan.

Groups of up to eight people can now gather socially, up from the previous limit of five, while households can also receive up to eight visitors at any one time.

The move to phase three comes as Singapore has managed to keep its number of coronavirus cases low. More than 70 per cent of local residents are also on TraceTogether, the national contact tracing programme.

Several other nations, meanwhile, have seen a recent spike in cases. The need for vigilance remains as strong as ever, stressed Education Minister Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post.

He said that around the world, experts are warning about a post-seasonal surge in cases, as people ignore restrictions and gather for festive celebrations.

This cannot be allowed to happen here, said Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

He added that the new and more infectious strain of Covid-19 from the United Kingdom also signals the need for continued vigilance.

"Please remember: There are still rules in phase three. So comply with the measures and do not let your guard down."

Under phase three, the capacity limits for malls and large standalone stores have been increased, and attractions can apply to raise their operating capacity from 50 per cent to 65 per cent.

Restrictions on religious organisations have been relaxed, and up to 250 people are now allowed at worship services.

The Straits Times