Story of an expatriate survivor

Five years ago, Mr Balaji Narayanan (right) owned a chauffeured car and enjoyed a commensurate lifestyle.

Today, the 54-year-old takes the MRT, shares a flat and has cut down on his expenses to a biological minimum.

In the process, however, he has moved from one kind of success to another - a success that is desired and fought for on the back of golden memories that refuse to die.

The story of Mr Narayanan illustrates the ups and downs of expatriate economic existence.

Certainly, the settled, too, are not immune to the workings of the global market, but the stakes are higher for expatriates who have moved from their home countries to seek a better life elsewhere and may have more to lose by way of finance and face should they fail to do so.

From South Asian manual workers who have sold or mortgaged ancestral farm land to pay for their passage to South-east Asia or the Middle East, to information technology professionals who have given up stable jobs to risk their fortunes in the Americas or Australasia, the spectre of failure carries a distinctive odour. It attaches itself to those who have ventured outside traditional comfort zones.

To fail in those lands of adventurous desire is to invite the domesticated mockery of those who have never failed abroad because they never got there in the first place.

Failure, in any case, is only what a human is willing to cede to circumstance. What he does not give away remains his own.

For Mr Narayanan, a permanent resident who came to Singapore from India in 2007, his Millennium Tours & Travel did well till 2019, when it employed 12 workers, mostly Singaporeans.

That year, several of them worked on large orders for upcoming cruises, weddings and large meetings, looking at a future from 2020 around the corner.

That corner never materialised.

The coronavirus pandemic struck in early-2020. the orders vanished, the staff were asked to leave and Mr Narayanan found himself holding on to a company that consisted of only himself.

The future never came.

Now, the recovery from Covid-19 has led to an international spurt in demand for Singapore-centred cruises and air travel, but Mr Narayanan is hamstrung by the absence of staff and his inability to secure bank loans to finance the salaries of new hires to capitalise on demand.

So why not give up?

An alumnus of Loyala College in Chennai who went on to study at the Indian Institute of Management in Bengaluru and received his first class licence in marine radio communications, radars and microwave technology (now Wi-fi), giving up is not something his education taught him.

Neither has his life. He used the professional lull during Covid-19 to take several Government-assisted courses to upgrade his skills and serve Millennium's customers better.

Mr Narayanan recalls two determining incidents in his life.

The first occurred during one of the Merchant Navy voyages that took him to 120 countries on all seven continents. In 1990, he was on board the Nova Europa in the vicinity of Cape Cod when the Greek freighter Corazon broke up. His ship responded to its call for help and lowered a sling net.

A seafarer from the sinking ship MV Corazon managed to get a grip on it and Mr Narayanan looked at him in happy expectation as he pulled him closer when suddenly, a motor boat that was also trying to rescue sailors from the stricken ship came around too fast, struck the unfortunate man and sent him flying into the fathomless seas.

Mr Narayanan had never been seasick before but the sight of the accident sent him back to his quarters, vomiting violently and unable to eat for two days.

Several lives aboard the Corazon were saved.

Mr Narayanan came to realise that chance does not rule the world - what does is the human effort to contest chance and transform it into destiny.

Then came his own tryst with chance and destiny.

In 1996, he was riding a motorcycle in Chennai when a truck hit it head on. Passersby gave him up for dead but a contrarian among them thought it possible that he was alive and called for an ambulance. Mr Narayanan lived because someone did not give up on him.

"Give up? What is giving up?" he asks.

Indeed so. He is energetic, responding to endless calls from clients on his handphone even as he speaks to me. He likes to draw figures to illustrate an occasion and wanders off in mid-sentence to make a new point.

But this everyday poet of eternal journeys is anchored in the reality of here and now.

His 83-year-old mother, widowed last year because of Covid-19, his wife Rajani and their 12-year-old daughter Shruti are the female mainstays of his voyages, the ports to whom this wandering male returns always when his travels are done.

Balaji Narayanan the expatriate can do without his chauffeured car but he cannot do without the home around the corner.

In Singapore.

