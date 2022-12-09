More private homes to be built

More private homes will be built under the Government Land Sales (GLS) programme, with seven sites on the confirmed list to be launched in H1 of 2023 for 4,090 units - up 16.7 per cent from 3,505 units in H2 of 2022.

This marks the fifth straight rise in the confirmed list supply amid strong demand and the shrinking number of unsold private homes.

Among the seven confirmed list sites announced by the Ministry of National Development on Thursday, two are white sites - mixed residential-commercial developments - in Marina Gardens Crescent and Jurong Lake District; and one is an executive condominium (EC) site in Tampines.

All seven sites can collectively yield 4,090 private residential units, including 700 EC units, and 106,400 sq m of gross floor area (GFA) of commercial space.

This means there will be a total supply of about 65,000 private homes, including ECs, in the pipeline. These comprise 55,100 units with planning approval and 9,900 units from GLS sites and awarded en-bloc sites that have not yet been granted planning approval.

Of these, about 33,600 units will be completed in the next two years, 192 per cent more than the 11,500 units built since 2021. These completed units will help meet rental and owner-occupier demand.

Calling the latest GLS programme a game-changer, Edmund Tie research and consulting head Lam Chern Woon said the release of the two confirmed white sites at Marina Gardens Crescent and Jurong Lake District "reinforced the Government's intention to build up the core central business district and the largest regional business district as vibrant mixed-use precincts".

The 6.8ha white site at Jurong Lake District will kick-start the next phase of development in the area. It comprises three plots of land linking the Jurong East MRT interchange station and the future Jurong Lake District station.

With a potential yield of about 150,000 sq m of office space, 1,760 private residential units and 75,000 sq m GFA for retail, hotel or community use, the proposed integrated site will be developed over the next five to 10 years.

The developer will be required to build at least 70,000 sq m GFA of office space and 600 private housing units as part of the first phase of the development, but will have some flexibility to phase out the remaining supply according to market demand, the URA said.

