Stuck in India with job in Singapore

A returnee from India receiving a Stay-at-Home Notice smart watch issued by the Ministry of Manpower after clearing immigration at the Changi Airport Terminal 3 arrival hall. PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Mr Bestin Benny is in panic mode.

The Indian national's work permit will expire on Dec 4 and he wants to return to Singapore. But he is unable to do so because the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has not approved it yet.

"My brother Jestin lost his job in Singapore because he could not return in time before his work permit expired," said Mr Bestin, 29, who is stranded in Palakkad, a city in Kerala.

"I don't want to meet the same fate. It will be difficult for me if I lose my job. That's my only source of income. I'm trying hard to get back to Singapore but the process is slow and it is driving me mad."

Mr Bestin, a mechanical fitter who went to India on March 20 for his wedding, has applied through his marine company to MOM five times.

"But the answer has always been no," he said.

"They say approvals are restricted because of the Covid-19 situation. But what will happen to me? I am Covid-free and ready to undergo any test they require."

Benny said he never expected Covid-19 to turn his life upside down when he decided to fly to India on leave.

"My wedding was scheduled for April 15 and I had bought my air ticket in December," he said.

"But it was postponed to June 15 as I had to be in quarantine for a month.

"After my wedding, I started applying to MOM, but without any success. There are no jobs available for me in Palakkad and I must return to Singapore before December 4.

"If I don't have a job, I can't progress in life. I'm anxious and worried because my brother has already lost his job in Singapore."

Jestin, 26, a storekeeper in a warehouse in Tuas, had gone to Palakkad earlier to make arrangements for Bestin's wedding.

But since he could not return to Singapore, his work permit was cancelled and he lost his job.

"It's a big strain on the family because my brother and I are unable to provide any income," said Bestin. "I'm also married now.

"I'm doing some welding work and friends are helping out but I don't know for how long I can survive like this. I think it will take at least seven months for the Covid situation to improve."

Mr Vijay Reddy, an IT specialist working in Singapore, is in a similar situation. He went to Hyderabad with his wife, an Employment Pass holder, and daughter on Feb 29 to attend to his father, who underwent a leg surgery.

"I was supposed to return to Singapore on March 21, but all international flights got cancelled on the same day," he said. "After that I applied to the MOM 22 times, but there has been no approval.

"I wrote a personal e-mail and my company sought the help of EDB, MAS and the High Commission of India, but nothing has happened and I am stuck in Hyderabad."

Mr Reddy said he is paying the rent for his HDB apartment in Sengkang and salary for his domestic helper, who is from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

"She has been with us for a year and is now all alone in Singapore," he said. "I'm providing essentials to her but she is stressed as she is not sure when we can be back with her.

"It's difficult for me as I can't find a job in India. I also have to pay 30 per cent income tax in India because I have been out of Singapore for 180 days. My daughter has also been away from school for eight months."

He still receives his salary in Singapore, while some Indian nationals with jobs in Singapore and stranded in India do not.

Mr Reddy added that his Employment Pass will expire in December and "it will be a huge impact on my family if I am not able to go back to Singapore in time".

"Singapore is opening green channels to several countries, so why can't it open one to India too, at least for the Employment Pass, Work Permit and Dependant Pass holders who want to return to Singapore?

"I can understand the MOM's negative response because they want to keep the country pandemic free. But we are ready to do any additional Covid-19 tests and do the mandatory quarantine so that we can return to Singapore."

Mr Mohan Ashok Bhuti is another Indian national in a similar predicament.

The 31-year-old software engineer who works in a multinational company in Singapore, returned to Pune in July as his father was gravely ill with cancer.

"I have applied to MOM six times but have not received approval to return to Singapore," he said.

"I have to go back as soon as possible because my Employment Pass will expire on December 15.

"If I stay in India for more than 180 days, I have to pay tax here too. Also I'm paying rent for my apartment in Singapore and have taken loans. The situation is very delicate for me."

According to reports in India, several Indian nationals who are in a similar predicament have formed support groups and approached the Ministry of External Affairs for help. They are said to number more than 8,000.

The difficulty in getting re-entry approvals from MOM has forced many Indian nationals working in Singapore to think twice before returning home for emergencies.

Mr Sivakumar Muthu, a software engineer, sent his wife to Chennai last November-end for treatment as she was suffering from back pain. Their daughter, aged 21/2, accompanied her.

Now the pair are unable to return to Singapore and Mr Sivakumar fears going to Chennai.

"My daughter's birthday was in May but I was unable to celebrate it with her," said the 33-year-old, an EP holder working with an engineering company. "I desperately want to be with her.

"My job is important so I cannot just throw it away and go to Chennai. But I'm unable to concentrate. I have suffered from stress and anxiety disorder."

