Students' work presented to President

JUI BHOOSHAN GUPTE, Grade 1B YR 1D

A group of students from Global Indian International School recently participated in the Singapore National Co-operative Federation's Bicentennial-themed pop art event called Coming Together as One Through Art.

They displayed their hand-made paintings that depicted the rich Indian culture.

Over 50 students from the school's Art Club and CO-OP Club volunteered to do the paintings.

President Halimah Yacob attended the event and the GIIS students presented her with a batik canvas signifying Indian art. The paintings were based on Indian themes.

Apart from providing a platform for students to showcase their talents, the event aimed to collect funds for the Sree Narayana Mission, which provides long-term nursing care service to the elderly and sick.

The GIIS team participated under the campaign "empower the youth" which showed how creating awareness in youth creates a positive influence on the entire society.

The young volunteers from GIIS worked hard to raise funds for the charity.

The preparations for the exhibition commenced two months earlier under the guidance of teachers Archana Ranade and Ashwin Gite. They gave advice and suggestions.

The main organising team comprised Sankaari Sankar, Sreejita Hazra, Sara Nair, Apurva Joshi and Jui Gupte.

By participating in this event, the students learnt organisational skills, entrepreneurial skills and also handling big responsibilities.

Overall, it was a great opportunity for the students as it introduced them to the world of giving.

Global Indian International School