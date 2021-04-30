Support India's fight against Covid-19

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) and Little India Shopkeepers Association (Lisha) are coordinating efforts by residents in Singapore to support India in its fight against Covid-19.

They have jointly established the "India Covid Relief Fund" and will work with government agencies in Singapore and India to ensure that the most vulnerable receive the required support.

SICCI chairman T. Chandroo said: "We want to stand side by side with India as this is a crisis of historic proportions and would require our immediate and urgent assistance.

"I am making a clarion call to the Singapore community at large to support this initiative undertaken by SICCI and Lisha."

SICCI and Lisha's immediate aim is to scale up life-saving protection and assistance in priority states and hospitals, which urgently need ventilators and oxygen concentrator devices.

If you wish to contribute, please contact SICCI Cares at 9654-1346 or 6222-2855 or e-mail indiacovidfund@sicci.com.

You can also contribute to the India Covid Relief Fund via Telegram at 9654-1346 or SICCI's DBS bank account 0720267338.

Meanwhile, Singapore-based husband and wife pair Prantik Mazumdar and Dipti Kamath have leveraged fund-raising platform Milaap to drive dollar-for-dollar donations from around the world to do good for India in its hour of need.

The fund, which was started at 4pm on Sunday, has raised $114,000 as of Wednesday morning.

You can contribute to the fund at https://milaap.org/HelpIndiaBreathe.