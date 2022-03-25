Sustainable menstruation begins with Me

AYANTIKA MOOKHERJEE

Improper disposal of menstrual waste and the plight of sanitation workers prompted a group of GIIS students to come up with The Red Lotus project.

It has now been nominated for the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar - the highest honour for Indian citizens under age 18.

The Red Lotus initiative led to the development of spill-proof, portable packets for soiled menstrual waste and can be easily identified by sanitation workers.

The main group - comprising Ishita Desai, Manasvi Dholakia and me - came up with the idea of Main (Hindi for me) packets.

These are biodegradable packets designed with the help of sanitation workers in India and were distributed among menstruating women who backed the plan to provide environment-and people-friendly menstrual waste disposal.

The women disposed their pads and tampons in the packets, which were picked up by sanitation workers and disposed of in a biomedical incinerator.

Money raised in the process was donated to improve the working conditions of sanitation workers by equipping them with gloves and other implements.

More than 5,000 of the Main packets were distributed to nearly 2,000 women.

The packets were named Me to help erase the stigma attached to menstruation and encourage acceptance of women's menstrual cycles.

"In the past, women would try to flush pads down toilets or hastily wrap them in newspapers that laid bare its contents before they reached the sanitation plant," said Ishita.

"Such sights inspired The Red Lotus members to encourage women to properly dispose their menstrual waste."

Improper disposal of menstrual waste not only rendered sanitation workers susceptible to infection and disease like Hepatitis B, but it also was a blow to their dignity as they were required to sort through mountains of garbage to pick out the menstrual waste.

The Me packets have helped the workers overcome this issue.

The Red Lotus members have also made it a point to educate young women about sustainable menstrual products.

We aim to reach out to as many women as possible and attain the ideal of sustainable menstruation.

from Global Indian International School