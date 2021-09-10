T-Series releases circuit breaker song

A positive Hindi song about Covid-19, written by Singapore based investment professional Tanuj Khosla, has been released by T-Series, India's largest music label and film production company.

Jeetenge Hum (We will win) , which was released on T-Series' YouTube channel on Aug 30, has garnered more than 20,570 views.

"The song conveys hope that one day we as a race will beat this virus and the ongoing pandemic shall become a distant memory," said Tanuj, a Singapore permanent resident who works in the fund management industry.

"The words just came to me one night last year while I was biking close to my house at Marina Barrage. It was when Singapore was in the midst of the circuit breaker and I happened to be the only cyclist on that stretch which in normal times used to brim with people. The city was eerily quiet and it was quite surreal."

Tanuj immediately contacted Uttarakhand-based singer Ajay Nagarkoti via Instagram and he agreed to compose the music and sing it.

"I had heard some of Ajay's songs on social media. He is a phenomenal singer and an equally brilliant composer," said Tanuj

"We created this song over WhatsApp calls and chats. It took us a couple of days to lock it in."

The pair then pitched the song to T-Series and received a positive reply within a few weeks.

Tanuj, who came to Singapore in 2008 to do his master's in business administration at the Nanyang Technological University, has written lyrics about a myriad of emotions - love, sadness, yearning, nostalgia, regret, hope - and explored various layers within these emotions.

"Writing is like breathing to me. I can't help it," he said.

"Most of my success as a lyricist has come in English country music genre."

The Delhi born has been submitting his lyrics to the UK Songwriting Contest since 2014.

In 2019, his song, titled You Are My Blessing, reached the semi-final of the contest.

Another song he wrote, Break Free, received the same accolade in 2017.

Two other songs he wrote - Daddy Misses You A Lot in 2014 and Please Let It Be Slow in 2015 - made it to the Lyrics Only category of the contest.

Five other songs he wrote also got a Commended Entry certificate in the contest in different years.

"I am glad to break into the Hindi-Indie music scene,"said Tanuj.

"I just want to keep pushing the boundaries as a writer. Ajay and I have already started work on our next song. It is a deep love song."

Jeetenge Hum is available at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxsJ_HW9UtY