tabla! a weekly fix for couple

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Weekly newspaper tabla! continues to be a top draw for elderly couple Shiraz Abdul Husain and Zainab Shirab.

They have not missed a single issue of the newspaper since it was launched by Singapore Press Holdings 12 years ago.

"I have to read tabla! every Friday," said Mr Shiraz, 83, a retired businessman. "I love the paper's coverage of local news and cricket. I also like the quiz and Bollywood sections."

Mr Shiraz was born in Dahod, Gujarat, in 1937 and brought to Singapore by his father, a businessman, a year later.

He returned to India in 1940 and spent seven years there studying in Dahod and Mumbai.

His father then took him to Hong Kong, before he settled in Singapore in 1949.

"I did business in spices and agricultural products and had an office at High Street for 20 years," said Mr Shiraz. "So, I used to pick up a copy of tabla! every week from High Street Centre.

"It became a habit and I soon couldn't go without reading the newspaper. I especially liked to read about the Indian pioneers of Singapore - whom tabla! used to feature regularly."

Mrs Zainab, 80, used to assist him in his business and she too developed a liking for tabla!

"The news about Covid-19 in India is so disturbing," said Mr Shiraz. "I read about it in tabla! The paper helps me stay connected with India."

Mr Shiraz closed his business five years ago. He is mostly at home these days. But he still has to have his copy of tabla! every week.

"I go to the gym at Tanglin Club every week and that is where I read tabla! now," he said. "I also tell my daughter to bring home a copy."

Their daughter Sabiha Shiraz is happy to be the "delivery girl". "I sometimes go out of my way to pick up a copy of tabla! for them," said the 52-year-old, who is the deputy executive director at the Singapore Mediation Centre.

"My mother will call me every Thursday and remind me to get them a copy of tabla! They are disappointed if by chance I forget to bring home a copy."

santosh@sph.com.sg