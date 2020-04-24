Taking care of Indian students and visitors too

Restaurateur Mohamed Eliyas (in front) delivering food to Indian students (behind him). PHOTO: MOHAMED ELIYAS

Business is slow for restaurateur Mohamed Eliyas, who runs Aayisha Briyani House at Raffles Place.

So, he is employing his staff to cook food for 43 students and visitors from India who are stranded in Singapore without adequate funds or means to return home.

Mr Eliyas himself delivers the food packets twice a day - lunch and dinner - to the Indian nationals who are staying in hotels and private accommodations in Little India, Kallang Bahru and Geylang.

The students, doing courses at Temasek and Republic Polytechnics, are now unable to work part-time, while the other Indians came to Singapore for personal work or as tourists and are unable to return as India has barred all international commercial flights.

"My aim is not to make a profit all the time," said Mr Eliyas.

"I believe in serving people too. These people need help and I believe it is my duty to support them in their hour of need."

He charges $3 for a meal which includes delivery. The funding is provided by members of the Sengkang Cricket Group and Kala Singapore, an arts group.

"We depend on voluntary donations," said Mr Shaji Philip, who coordinates the Sengkang Cricket Group and is Kala's president.

"Several workers and students from India play in our cricket league and we feel we have to support them in their time of difficulty.

"The Government is doing a good job in the dormitories and our help is not required. That is why we are helping the students. Soon we will be providing groceries to 97 students."

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR