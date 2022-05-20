Talk on cricket and leadership

SMART Campus Grade 9 students participated in an insightful session with Dr Ravi Chaturvedi, a well-known Indian cricket commentator, on May 11 as part of the Global Indian International School's Leadership Lecture Series.

He shared his inspiring experiences and encouraged the students to work hard to achieve their goals.

Dr Chaturvedi gave the example of Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who against all odds became the first cricketer to score 10,000 Test runs and faced the fastest bowlers in the world without wearing a helmet.

The veteran commentator also spoke about the hardships he encountered during his playing career and how he overcame them.

He expressed his love for the game and was grateful for the opportunity he got to work as a Hindi commentator for All India Radio which earned him international fame.

The students were impressed with his in-depth knowledge of the sport.

SMART Campus principal Melissa Maria gave a vote of thanks and presented Dr Ravi Chaturvedi with a memento.

Mr Prashant Bafna, associate country director at Global Indian Education, also honoured him with a shawl.

Dr Chaturvedi was accompanied by his wife Chander Mohini.

There is more to school than homework and exams. That is why tabla! has this page for students of international schools here to play reporter and photographer.