Tamil Cholai is open

Mrs Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information, at the launch of Tamil Cholai. PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID

A. VISHNU VARDNI

Singapore's largest Tamil literary collection, made up of 20,000 resources, including 17 translations of Thirukkural, or sacred verses, was opened to the public on Saturday.

Called Tamil Cholai (Tamil Garden), the collection is housed at the Woodlands Regional Library.

"Tamil Cholai is not only for the Tamil community. It will also be another step forward in strengthening Singapore's social cohesion - each community celebrating its own language and culture while learning about others," guest-of-honour Josephine Teo, Minister for Communications and Information, said in highlighting the 17 translations of Thirukkural and other resources in English, Chinese and Malay.

Quoting a couplet from Thirukkural, Mrs Teo also highlighted three key aspects that relate to the role of libraries in Singapore: lifelong learning, learning widely from other cultures and perceiving libraries as institutions of learning.

Located on the second level of the library, Tamil Cholai offers contemporary and classical Tamil works. Around 1,000 specially curated works in English, Malay and Chinese have also been added to it.

Non-Tamil speakers can access translated as well as original material related to Tamil history, culture and the arts at the facility.

National Library Board's (NLB) chief executive Ng Cher Pong said at the launch: "Tamil Cholai is a treasure trove of books, stories and other materials we are delighted to share with patrons as part of LAB25 (Library and Archives Blueprint).

"Through the collection, we hope to add on to the learning marketplace we are developing so that everyone can read more and learn, gaining a deeper understanding of our multi-cultural heritage."

At the launch, Mrs Teo also announced a partnership between NLB and the Centre for Singapore Tamil Culture to develop an online encyclopaedia on Singapore Tamils. The resource will document the history and lives of Singapore Tamils.

The launch of Tamil Cholai, which also featured a dialogue with local Tamil authors including veteran P. Krishnan, is part of more than 40 programmes in the ongoing annual Tamil Language Festival organised by the Tamil Language Council.

The festival kicked off on April 1 and will end on May 1.

To complement the launch, NLB will be organising reading programmes for all ages.

More details on Tamil Cholai can be found at www.tamil.org.sg.