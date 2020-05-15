Tamil Murasu and ST news tablet for bilingual readers

Readers of the Tamil Murasu newspaper, which is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year, can now choose to read it on a 10.1-inch Samsung tablet.

The offer, rolled out by publisher Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), is similar to those introduced earlier for the group's other flagship publications.

SPH said on Tuesday that the $29.90-a-month two-year subscription will particularly benefit bilingual readers as both the Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times apps are pre-loaded onto the Samsung Galaxy Tab A Wi-Fi tablet, which is worth $398.

The company noted that similar offers for The Straits Times, Chinese news products and Malay-language paper Berita Harian had been a "success" with over 27,000 subscribers to date.

Like the rest, the Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times news tablet also automatically downloads the latest e-paper through Wi-Fi for the user to read on the go. Users can also clip news articles for saving or sharing with family and friends on social media. Each e-paper is archived for 14 days.

Tamil Murasu editor Jawharilal Rajendran said that the newspaper was "breaking new ground" with the tablet package.

"It is a very exciting time for Tamil Murasu, which celebrates its 85th anniversary on July 6. This collaboration with The Straits Times, which celebrates 175 years on July 15, is special as it brings together bilingual readers.

"Subscribers to the news tablet will be able to enjoy the best of both worlds," he said.

Tamil Murasu has a daily readership of about 41,000 people.

The Straits Times