Tamil Murasu celebrates 85th birthday

PM Lee Hsien Loong. He is seen here marking 50 years of Singapore-India ties in 2015 by presenting Indian PM Narendra Modi with Tamil Murasu's Aug 11, 1965, front page which reported that India had recognised Singapore as an independent nation.

Singapore's only Tamil language daily newspaper, Tamil Murasu, is celebrating 85 years of serving the Tamil-speaking population.

With a fast growing online readership and new online products, the publication marks this milestone with two separate giveaways to thank readers for their support over the years.

Tamil Murasu was founded as a weekly tabloid on July 6, 1935 by renowned community leader G. Sarangapany, who played a key role in establishing Tamil as one of Singapore's four official languages.

Owned by Singapore Press Holdings since 1995, the community newspaper has established itself as a trusted source of information for its readers.

In 2008, Tamil Murasu launched the weekly English tabloid tabla! to serve the wider Indian community.

Last year, its website was revamped to deliver news to readers in real time.

Tamil Murasu has also broken new ground with the recent launch of its news tablet - a bilingual collaboration with The Straits Times - providing a whole new digital experience for its readers who can read the two publications conveniently.

These efforts have resulted in a 15-fold growth in overall monthly active users and an eight-fold increase in digital subscriptions over the past year.

Mr Jawharilal Rajendran, editor of Tamil Murasu, said: "Tamil Murasu has grown to become a staple of the community. It has transformed itself from print to digital and continues to deliver a wide range of content, from current affairs to local and foreign news as well as the latest in entertainment and sports.

"We wish to thank our readers for their unwavering support through the decades. We hope that they will take part in the contests we have organised as part of the 85th anniversary celebrations."

"Since its establishment 85 years ago, Tamil Murasu has played an important role as the voice of the Tamil-speaking community in Singapore and as a means for the community to stay abreast of current affairs. As Singapore progressed, so too did Tamil Murasu, developing new platforms to reach readers and new ways to engage them. I am confident that Tamil Murasu will stay loyal to its readers and faithful to the facts, navigate the fierce winds of change in the media industry and continue to serve the community well. Happy 85th Anniverary." - PM Lee Hsien Loong.