Tanjong Pagar crash ruled a traffic-related misadventure

The deaths of five men after a car crashed in Tanjong Pagar and burst into flames on Feb 13 last year has been ruled a traffic-related misadventure.

Delivering his findings on Wednesday in an inquiry into the deaths, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda said the sad and tragic event involved the deaths of five men who were in the prime of their lives.

He added that this case serves to remind other motorists not to operate vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

Body of Bangladeshi worker who fell overboard found

The body of a Bangladeshi worker who fell into the sea off Tuas after part of a concrete pier collapsed at Keppel Shipyard was found on Wednesday morning.

The police said the man's body was found at around 8.30am and that investigations are ongoing.

Keppel Shipyard said it is providing assistance to the family of the 38-year-old worker.

F1's return boosts MICE industry

Singapore's MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industry is bouncing back strongly, with around 25 events clustered around the return of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix.

After a two-year break brought on by the pandemic, the race will be held from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

Race organisers are expecting this year's ticket sales to at least match that of the 2019 race, which drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators - the second-highest after the 300,000 at the 2008 inaugural race.

St Andrew's Secondary student who threatened staff disciplined

A St Andrew's Secondary School student seen confronting a member of the school's staff in a viral video has been disciplined, the school said.

The student was seen in a 56-second online video - comprising four clips spliced together - confronting a man in what looked like a classroom, as other students watched on.

"We take a serious view of disrespectful behaviour towards staff and the student has been disciplined," the school said on Wednesday.

Driver who ignored plea for help from mother of victim sentenced to jail

A nine-year-old girl was walking home from Bedok Mall with her mother when they were hit by a car at a zebra crossing.

Despite the mother's pleas for help, the driver, who was on delivery jobs, drove off and continued his deliveries.

The crash caused the girl to suffer a severe traumatic brain injury, which needed surgery.

The driver, Sheik Salim Said, was sentenced to five months' jail on Monday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of careless driving causing grievous hurt.

Pub owner jailed over use of blue light to warn performers

A blue light was installed in a Circular Road pub to warn performers engaging in illicit activity of the presence of police nearby.

When it was switched on, performers had to stop all activities and move away from their customers and towards a table near the entrance.

The pub's owner, Lee Seet Khiang, 50, who had instructed his staff on the use of the light, was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Monday after pleading guilty to two charges of obstruction of justice.