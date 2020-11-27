Tata Consultancy Services offers traineeships to 100 fresh graduates

Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran with (from left) Mr Ameet Nivsarkar (Vice President and Country Head, TCS Singapore), Mr Lim Kok Kiang (EVP, Economic Development Board), Mr Girish Ramachandran (President, TCS Asia Pacific), and Mr K.V. Rao (Resident Director, ASEAN, Tata Sons), at the launch of Tata Consultancy Services' Digital Acceleration Centre. PHOTO: MCI

After graduating from Nanyang Technological University earlier this year with a mathematics and economics degree, Mr Chua Ru Xun could not get a job. The 25-year-old then turned to an SGUnited traineeship offered by IT firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). And since July, he has been boosting his knowledge and skills in technology.

Among other things, he attends webinars conducted by TCS and works with fellow trainees on hands-on projects.

Mr Chua is among 75 trainees who have benefited from the TCS programme, said TCS Asia Pacific's president Mr Girish Ramachandran on Wednesday. The company has 100 positions for local polytechnic and university graduates. Fresh hiring will take place next month.

The nine-month traineeship programme allows recent graduates to develop industry-relevant skills.

Those who do well will be considered for full-time positions at TCS, said Mr Ramachandran.

On Wednesday, TCS also launched a new digital acceleration centre in its Singapore office at Changi Business Park. Developed with support from the Economic Development Board, the centre will provide training opportunities and new technological solutions for businesses looking to go digital.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran said the Government hopes to intensify efforts in creating opportunities for locals in the technology sector, including partnering companies like TCS.

About 7,000 jobs and training opportunities in the infocomm technology (ICT) sector have been created through platforms like the SGUnited traineeships, he added.

