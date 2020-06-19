TCS to train 100 polytechnic and university graduates

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Up to 100 local polytechnic and university graduates are set to get traineeship opportunities, after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) last week announced plans to launch a Digital Acceleration Centre (DAC) at Changi to support Singapore's businesses in their Covid-19 recovery and future readiness.

Aligned with Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions, the DAC, which is backed by the Economic Development Board (EDB), aims to build a robust, future-ready workforce to power the country's economic recovery from the pandemic.

TCS, a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organisation, will select the trainees over June and July through Workforce Singapore's SGUnited Traineeships Programme.

The centre will then provide them with an immersive, real-world learning experience as well as the opportunity to work on projects with TCS' diverse range of clients.

TCS, a part of India's largest multinational business group Tata, has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last 50 years.

"TCS has always been focused on having the best training facilities," said Mr Girish Ramachandran, president, TCS Asia Pacific.

"We hope to bring the world-class training methods that we have developed to Singapore.

"We want to give Singapore's youngsters the experience of what the real world will look like."

TCS, which generated consolidated revenues of US$22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31 this year, has more than 448,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The nine-month DAC traineeship programme consists of foundational, specialised and hands-on training courses for intensive skill building through various formats, including webinars, assessments and hackathons.

It will focus on nine key aspects of cutting-edge technology: Cloud adoption, user interface/user experience, legacy modernisation, cyber security, DevOps, digital workplace, artificial/augmented intelligence, Internet of Things and digital interfaces. These are critical focus areas for Singapore's Smart Nation ambitions.

On completing the programme, well-performing trainees will be considered for opportunities at TCS.

"The DAC will continue to provide specialised skill enhancements for these trainees even after they are hired, constantly raising the digital capabilities of Singapore's workforce," said Mr Ramachandran.

TCS has invested about $3 million in the training and hiring initiative.

"The launch of the Digital Acceleration Centre will give our university and polytechnic graduates opportunities to build desirable digital skills and enable businesses to adapt to the new operating environment amid the pandemic," said Mr Chng Kai Fong, managing director, EDB.

"The centre is testament to TCS' continued confidence and commitment in our partnership and to Singapore.

"We are also especially heartened that TCS is supporting our young graduates with traineeship opportunities during this challenging time and equipping them with skills for the future."