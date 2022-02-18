Tejas impresses at Singapore Airshow

The Tejas fighter jet showcasing its flying skills at the Singapore Airshow. (Below) Indian Air Force pilots and ground crew with the aircraft at the Changi Exhibition Centre. PHOTOS: INDIAN AIR FORCE

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

India's indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas has been showcasing its superior flying skills at the four-day Singapore Airshow, which concludes at the Changi Exhibition Centre today.

This year's Covid-hit Singapore Airshow had eight flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies. Those included a debut appearance by the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Tejas.

On the opening day, the jet performed impressive stunts and manoeuvres, displaying low-level aerobatics and showcasing its superior handling characteristics, before an audience of about 600 aviation experts and company delegates from around the world.

A 44 member IAF contingent is in Singapore to present the aircraft. Three Tejas MkI aircraft are on display.

The Singapore Airshow is a biennial event which provides a platform for the global aviation industry to showcase and sell its products.

Manufactured by Indian aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Tejas is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It is a fly-by-wire fighter with the ability to refuel in the air.

Almost similar to a stealth fighter, it has an advanced digital cockpit, multi-mode radar, integrated digital avionics system, advanced composite material structures and a satellite-assisted inertial navigation system, making it a fourth-generation fighter.

It has the capability to transport air-to-ground bombs and attack systems that can be used to strike targets on land or at sea.

The supersonic combat jet is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

"It's a multi-role aircraft which is capable of air to air as well as air to ground weapon delivery, with state of the art weapons," Group Captain Manish Tolani, commanding officer of the Tejas squadron, told tabla!

"It has a four channel digital fly by wire system and an exceptional human machine interface with a fully glass cockpit. The aircraft also has a very high thrust to weight ratio with excellent aerodynamic performance."

According to media reports, India's military aviation regulator gave the initial operational clearance to Tejas in 2013 and the aircraft was inducted into the IAF's 45 Squadron in July 2016 to prepare for combat readiness.

In May last year, the IAF operationalised its second squadron of Tejas jets, assigning them to its No. 18 Squadron based at Sulur in Tamil Nadu. The naval variant of the Tejas, in development stage, has successfully performed "arrested landings" on the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

HAL is developing an advanced version of the Tejas, Mk1A, which will be inducted in the near future.

"Tejas has been performing exceedingly well and it's a dream machine to fly for the pilots," said Gp Capt Tolani.

"With its excellent radar, weapons package and avionics suite, it significantly enhances the overall combat capability of the IAF.

"It can effectively perform in any terrain and weather conditions. It indeed is the best in its class."

"We have got very positive responses from defence experts in Singapore and other air forces who are performing at the Singapore Airshow. All were very appreciative of the display and performance of Tejas."

The Singapore airshow is significant for Tejas as Malaysia is keen to buy the aircraft, according to Indian media reports. The Royal Malaysian Air Force is looking for a perfect replacement for its BAE Systems Hawk 108 and Hawk 208.

HAL is also looking to bolster the aircraft's export potential in South-east Asia.

